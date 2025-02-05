Professor Patrick Bond from the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change said small groups of large corporations benefit from cheap electricity while ordinary people and small businesses struggle.
“Families that use 42% of the country's electricity from the Eskom grid face power shortages while big mining companies enjoy uninterrupted supply,” he said.
Bond said Eskom prioritises multinational corporations over citizens.
However, energy expert Chris Yelland, said load reduction is not violating rights but is rather a problem of infrastructure.
“I would say maybe the practice of the way we invest in South Africa is an infringement of human rights. But the practice of load reduction, the way we practise it, is just a technical matter,” said Yelland.
He said it’s a matter of how one balances rights, however persists that he does not see the discrimination.
“If load reduction is taking place where there is no overloading, that would be highly discriminatory, and I would say it could be considered targeted at certain communities –simple as that.
“But personally, I don’t have all the data, and I have no evidence to suggest that load reduction is being applied unfairly. That question should be put to the distributor in that area, whether it’s Eskom or a local municipality,” Yelland said.
SAPS testifies at SAHR inquiry
'Load reduction increases chances of criminal activity'
Image: Thulani Mbele
The SAPS says load reduction limits its ability to perform policing work in communities and has left its already thin resources stretched.
Divisional commissioner for visible policing and operations, Lt-Gen Maropeng Mamotheti said load reduction has had an adverse impact on police resources, with police stations forced to ration between buying fuel for vehicles and generators.
Mamotheti made an oral submission at the load reduction inquiry held by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Sandhurst, Sandton.
She said load reduction also increases the chances of criminal activity in communities.
“When load reduction happens, community members are left in the dark and vulnerable to criminals who make use of the opportunity to conduct criminal activities. We also get affected as the fuel that we would use to put in the vehicles we would have to redirect the supply to the generators that would often burn out due to long periods of reduction; this also affects us cost-wise,” said Mamotheti.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena welcomed the hearings.
“We believe it will shine the light on some of the challenges municipalities or their electricity entities are facing, some caused by historic challenges, lack of infrastructure investment, regulatory and policy environment, among others.
“We hope that it addresses some of the key sore points including the culture of non-payment, the cost of electricity – both served and unserved, the problem of illegal connections, human settlements, and social policy regimes available to empower municipalities to assist our customers,” said Mangena.
The commission continues on February 18.
