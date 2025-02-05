Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has offered a R100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murders of two Rea Vaya drivers in Soweto on Monday.
The drivers were killed in separate incidents, with the first shooting occurring at a traffic light in Wild Chestnut Street, Protea, and the second in Tshithuthune Street, Mapetla, where the driver lost control of the bus after being shot.
While Gauteng police have launched an investigation into the murders, Kunene emphasised the need for public assistance in apprehending the suspects.
“I would like to do my bit. I have had a long time to think and it is my view that we need to assist the police,” he said.
“I therefore commit R100,000 to anyone who will assist the police in apprehending these barbarians. I will not wait for the case to be finalised. As long as the police have confirmed that they have evidence linking those who have been arrested to this act, I will make the R100,000 available to whoever assists the police.”
Kenny Kunene offers R100k reward for info on Rea Vaya drivers' murders
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Kunene said the reward would be paid out of his own pocket and not from the department's funds.
“This is not money from the City of Johannesburg, it is not money from the department of transport. It is money I am committing as Kenny Kunene to show the commitment I have in making sure these barbarians are brought to book.”
He expressed outrage over the killings.
“This is a declaration of war on the government, on the residents of Johannesburg and on the residents of Soweto in particular. I pray and plead with you to help the police find these barbarians who have killed our people and caused trauma throughout Soweto and the Rea Vaya community.
“I am mortified and distraught by the abominable killings. I extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and community for this loss. The killing of innocent people has left women as widows and children as orphans. Fathers, brothers and grandfathers have been taken away from their families.”
The Rea Vaya bus service remains suspended on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
