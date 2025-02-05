William Ntladi from Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said the decision was taken because the petrol was now seeping through the soil and putting the lives of residents at risk.
Ekurhuleni evacuates residents after damage to petrol line
Petrol thieves tamper with line leaving fuel seeping into ground
Image: Video screenshot.
Ekurhuleni disaster teams are evacuating residents of Thinasonke in Alberton after the discovery of a petrol line that had been tampered with and damaged by suspected fuel thieves.
William Ntladi from Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said the decision was taken because the petrol was now seeping through the soil and putting the lives of residents at risk.
He said the line was tampered with by individuals who were stealing petrol on Tuesday night.
“There is a fuel line that has been tampered with that was damaged. It is alleged that now copious amount of petrol, 95 octane, has seeped through into the soil,” Ntladi said. He added that a large amount had been stolen.
“So according to the information received on site, the pressure was detected last night around 11pm.”
Ntladi said EMS hazmat teams and Transnet officials were currently on site with their rehabilitation and mitigation strategies, adding that the community was being evacuated.
