News

Culpable homicide case of football player postponed until May

Alcohol and drugs allegedly found in Mokete Sean Mogaila's car

By Ernest Mabuza - 05 February 2025 - 09:38
The scene of the accident which claimed the life of a nine-year-old pupil.
The scene of the accident which claimed the life of a nine-year-old pupil.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Thembisa magistrate's court on Tuesday postponed the culpable homicide case against footballer Mokete Sean Mogaila until May 19.

The footballer surrendered himself to police in connection with an alleged reckless driving incident.

The crash, which occurred on Andrew Mapheto Road in Thembisa during the early hours of October 30 last year, claimed the life of Gomolemo Mavimbela, nine.

“The state alleges Mogaila's vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided with another vehicle carrying a woman and two minor children. Tragically, the nine-year-old lost her life, while the mother and 13-year-old boy were severely injured in the accident,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the police found what is alleged to be alcohol bottles and drugs in Mogaila's vehicle after the accident.

“Initially, Mogaila fled the scene but later on that day handed himself to the authorities, where he was charged with reckless driving, fleeing the scene of an accident and culpable homicide.

The case was postponed for further investigations and his bail was extended.

TimesLIVE

Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to know daughter died

The woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United FC player Shaune Mogaila in Tembisa last month is out of a coma and ...
News
2 months ago

Woman involved in head-on car crash with Mogaila still in coma

A family of a woman who lost her daughter during a car crash with a Sekhukhune United soccer player, Shaune Mogaila, says she is no longer critical ...
News
3 months ago

Shaune Mogaila out on R20k bail after fatal crash

Mogaila appeared on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving following his involvement in a horrific accident that claimed the ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation