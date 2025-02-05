News

Cape Town man charged for brutal murder fails in bid for bail

By TIMESLIVE - 05 February 2025 - 11:45
The victim was dragged to a nearby bush and buried in a shallow grave. Stock photo.
The victim was dragged to a nearby bush and buried in a shallow grave. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12

A suspect facing assault, kidnapping and murder charges after he and others armed with sticks, hockey sticks and golf clubs allegedly killed a man in front of his horrified family told the high court in Cape Town he should be granted bail to help his father.

Sebenzile Dyasi was arrested a day after the incident on June 15 2023 in which the victim was assaulted and stabbed in the head and neck at Mfuleni.

“According to the state’s version, the assault took place in front of the deceased’s family whose desperate pleas for clemency were ignored,” acting judge Lunga Siyo said in his judgment handed down on Tuesday.

“The deceased was subsequently hauled to a nearby bush. Concerned, the deceased’s family followed the appellant and four others as they moved towards a nearby bush with the deceased. This was, however, thwarted by death threats directed to them.”

Police later discovered the victim in a shallow grave near his residence.

Dyasi, 47, was later denied bail by the regional court in Blue Downs on the basis that he had failed to prove on a balance of probabilities there were exceptional circumstances to justify his release.

He turned to the high court, arguing the lower court had erred in reaching that conclusion. He told the court he wanted to find employment to help his father who supported him financially.

Siyo disagreed. “The appellant was called upon to prove two things, on a balance of probabilities, to discharge the onus on him in the context of a schedule 6 offence: first, the existence of exceptional circumstances and second, that those exceptional circumstances permit his release on bail in the interests of justice,” he said.

“In my view the appellant failed to prove, on a balance of probabilities, that exceptional circumstances exist which warrant his release on bail. For these reasons I am of the view that the decision to refuse bail was correct.”

Dyasi's appeal against being denied bail was dismissed.

TimesLIVE

Police investigate after woman’s body discovered in her locked back room

Police in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder case after a woman's body was discovered inside her locked room on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Masemola lauds police for crime fighting effort during festive season

A total of 4,501 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder between October and January. In the same period – October 11 to January 31 – ...
News
2 days ago

Magistrate denies security boss bail in Umhlanga murder case, while brother gets temporary freedom

The embattled CEO of Prosecure Ferrel Govender has shown himself to be above the law and disrespected the criminal justice system, according to ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation