Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest discomfort in Durban

05 February 2025 - 11:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
White powder seen in the Umbilo atmosphere in Durban on Friday has been identified as gypsum powder from a local business.
Gypsum powder is commonly used in building materials such as drywalls and also serves as a soil conditioner and fertiliser in agriculture.

Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said residents reported experiencing itchy skin and chest discomfort on Friday.

“A team was dispatched on Saturday to investigate public reports about white substance in the atmosphere. Due to the alleged business associated with the dust nuisance being closed, an investigation was postponed until Monday,” she said.

“eThekwini environmental teams on Monday found gypsum powder in the open air. This substance is legally required to be stored in an enclosed environment.”

Kristopher said the business owner was not present. “However, the prosecution process has been implemented for contraventions as per regulations set out by the environmental department.”

Due to the mass of the substance, the business owner was ordered to relocate it to make the area safe, she added.

“You might find dust being emitted while this process is under way.”

