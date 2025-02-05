White powder seen in the Umbilo atmosphere in Durban on Friday has been identified as gypsum powder from a local business.
Gypsum powder is commonly used in building materials such as drywalls and also serves as a soil conditioner and fertiliser in agriculture.
Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said residents reported experiencing itchy skin and chest discomfort on Friday.
“A team was dispatched on Saturday to investigate public reports about white substance in the atmosphere. Due to the alleged business associated with the dust nuisance being closed, an investigation was postponed until Monday,” she said.
“eThekwini environmental teams on Monday found gypsum powder in the open air. This substance is legally required to be stored in an enclosed environment.”
Kristopher said the business owner was not present. “However, the prosecution process has been implemented for contraventions as per regulations set out by the environmental department.”
Due to the mass of the substance, the business owner was ordered to relocate it to make the area safe, she added.
“You might find dust being emitted while this process is under way.”
TimesLIVE
Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest discomfort in Durban
Image: SUPPLIED
White powder seen in the Umbilo atmosphere in Durban on Friday has been identified as gypsum powder from a local business.
Gypsum powder is commonly used in building materials such as drywalls and also serves as a soil conditioner and fertiliser in agriculture.
Ward 33 councillor Fran Kristopher said residents reported experiencing itchy skin and chest discomfort on Friday.
“A team was dispatched on Saturday to investigate public reports about white substance in the atmosphere. Due to the alleged business associated with the dust nuisance being closed, an investigation was postponed until Monday,” she said.
“eThekwini environmental teams on Monday found gypsum powder in the open air. This substance is legally required to be stored in an enclosed environment.”
Kristopher said the business owner was not present. “However, the prosecution process has been implemented for contraventions as per regulations set out by the environmental department.”
Due to the mass of the substance, the business owner was ordered to relocate it to make the area safe, she added.
“You might find dust being emitted while this process is under way.”
TimesLIVE
Culpable homicide case of football player postponed until May
Five EFF leaders charged for storming uMhlathuze offices released on bail
Woman held for 'intruder's' murder after mob killing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos