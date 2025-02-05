He added that the incident has caused a setback as they will have to hire buses from other areas to ensure the public is serviced.
SowetanLIVE
Bus services on high alert following recent attacks
Rea Vaya to resume operation under heavy guard
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Bus services in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West are on high alert following attacks on 60 coaches and the killing of two drivers in a week.
The City of Johannesburg says security will be heightened around Rea Vaya buses from today, with law enforcement escorts to ensure the safety of passengers as they resume operations.
Two Rea Vaya drivers were ambushed and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in Soweto on Monday night.
Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said the attacks in Soweto were a declaration of war against residents and the government.
“It is clear that this was a well-orchestrated plan that was well-executed by the criminals. It is not just the killing of innocent drivers who are doing their job, but this is a declaration of war on the residents of Soweto and government,” said Kunene.
The Soweto shooting came on the back of a fire gutting nine buses belonging to North West Transport Investment Investment (NTI) on Monday morning. North West MEC for community safety and transport management Wessels Morweng said: "We can't rule out the possibility of arson."
Morweng said for security reasons, they would not disclose measures put in place in other depots "but the incident has opened our eyes to the possibilities".
