BHEKISISA | 'We can’t allow Trump to derail the HIV fight'

In 2003, the year in which Pepfar – the US government’s Aids fund which Donald Trump brought to a halt last week – was launched, I moved to Kenya for four years to head up an HIV radio journalism project funded by the American government.
The programme, run by the international media development organisation I worked for, was initially funded through democracy and governance money of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID. But five months into the project, Pepfar, the President’s Emergency Fund for Aids Relief, was launched.
The fund meant more resources – and longevity. Pepfar support allowed us to do what most other media programmes could only dream of: expensive, hands-on long-term mentoring.
We had enough money to roll out week-long workshops for small groups of reporters at a time; we could provide journalists with the latest recording equipment; give them travel grants to provinces and free access to a radio newsroom with sound editing programmes, computers, fast internet, phones and a resource centre with a wealth of HIV information.
But most importantly, we could afford the salaries of a full-time sound technician and experienced story development and scripting mentors, with whom local journalists could work to produce their reports.
But I was sceptical.
It was the first time I had worked for a nonprofit. And I certainly had no prior experience with making a living from a project funded by the US government – and for that matter a Republican-run administration (George W. Bush was president at the time).
I was worried that Pepfar would interfere with the contents of the stories, and that there’d be an expectation for the radio inserts to glorify America’s goodwill; it was the year in which the fund started to buy antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for countries like Kenya, and help them roll it out.
But, surprisingly, things played out very differently.
Within months of the start of the media project, reporters’ HIV stories were aired in prime time slots; mostly because they were of a considerably higher standard, and therefore more interesting, than the content radio stations produced without access to the resources reporters could use for HIV stories.
Listeners began to call into radio shows reporting HIV projects that were run badly; media consumers contacted reporters after the airing of their stories to find out where to get tested or treated; and from the second year of the project, the media professionals we worked with started to get promoted to more senior positions, such as news editors, within their newsrooms.
In the end, the programme’s impact transcended the field of HIV.
That’s the case with almost all Pepfar health projects I’ve interacted with. Because they’re funded for many consecutive years, and also address the social determinants of health, the programmes contribute to far more than HIV; they build health systems, create jobs, help young people finish school and help to make our planet a safer place.
To Mitchell Warren, the head of the New York-based advocacy organisation, Avac – one of hundreds of Pepfar-funded organisations that received stop-work orders last week – their HIV-related work in eastern and southern Africa is about “global health and development. It’s about democracy, about the way we think the world should be”.
So when US President Donald Trump issued his executive order to freeze foreign assistance programmes for three months so they can be re-evaluated and potentially scrapped, he didn’t only interrupt lifesaving HIV services. He destroyed almost 22 years of partnerships, “literally with the stroke of a pen”, Warren explains.
On Saturday, the US state department issued details of who qualifies for a limited waiver during the 90-day pause – HIV treatment programmes do, but when it comes to preventive anti-HIV medication, only projects dealing with the prevention-of-mother-to-child transmission are covered.
But the waiver is likely too little, and way too late. “Many programmes have started to shut down and have begun with massive layoffs,” Warren says. “The abrupt freeze has also resulted in trust being broken down. And that doesn’t get undone because of a waiver.”
Pepfar’s annual meeting with the health department and South African organisations that they fund, during which the country’s operational plans are finalised – the event was scheduled for May – is now highly unlikely to take place, Warren says.
Instead, by then, organisations would have heard whether the Trump administration will continue to fund them at all.
During the late 90s and early 2000s, HIV activists fought the industry for lower ARV prices. They won. But part of why that happened is economies of scale – donors like Pepfar and the Global Fund committed to buying massive amounts of doses for poorer countries. Pepfar alone still pays for the ARVs of over 20-million people each year.
Now drug manufacturers stand to lose those doses, unless someone else steps in and offers to pay for it.
“We’ve got to be the smartest and most strategic policymakers and activists right now to deal with issues that are being thrown our way,” says Warren. “It’s clear that the Trump administration is flexing its muscles. They’re showing off. They’re saying ‘we’re in charge’.
"We can’t allow the US government to derail the HIV fight. We have to make sure they don’t control this. We have to step up and do our jobs – and fight back.”
