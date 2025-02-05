News

ANC KZN ward councillor shot dead at home

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 05 February 2025 - 16:00
ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida was at his home when he was shot dead.
Police are looking for two suspects who shot dead an ANC ward councillor in Sundumbili in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

Phendukani Mabhida, 40, was at his home when he was attacked.

His killing came a day after another shooting on Monday where four men, including two off-duty policemen, were fatally shot in a tavern in Mandeni near Sundumbili.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Sundumbili are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after an incident in which a 40-year-old ward councillor was shot dead and a 42-year-old [female] relative was shot and wounded during a shooting incident on Tuesday night at the victim’s home at Mhambuma Res in Sundumbili.”

The two unknown suspects went to the councillor's home and asked for him.

“When he came out, the suspects allegedly shot him. The relative intervened and she was also shot before the suspects fled. The victims were rushed to hospital where the councillor was certified dead on arrival. The motive for the killing is unknown,” he said.

The ANC in the province condemned Mabhida’s killing as a “barbaric act”.

“As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we express our deepest condolences to the Mabhida family after the murder of our dedicated member Phendukani Mabhida,” it said

The party called on law enforcement to arrest the perpetrators.

“We trust the police will hunt down the heartless murderers and ensure they are arrested, convicted and given a hefty sentence that will ensure they rot in jail.”

