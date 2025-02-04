The XC40 MY2024 model has an issue related to the turn indicator system. This, according to Volvo Car SA, could “in rare cases” lead to a temporary loss of the left rear turn indicator function. "Consumers who have these vehicles are urged to contact the supplier," the NCC.
The commission said it was also notified by Cape Herb and Spice that they've recalled various products manufactured between September 2023 and May 2024.
The affected products are Cape Herb and Spice Chilli & Garlic Seasoning, Cape Herb and Spice Black Peppercorns. They also recalled Cape Herb and Spice, Cape Herb and Pink Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Salt & Pepper, Cape Herb and Spice Sea Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Seasoned Salt, and Cape Herb and Spice Sweet & Smokey BBQ.
"The supplier informed the NCC there have been reports the grinder mechanism breaks during use, resulting in a hard plastic object emitted from the grinder.
"NCC urges consumers in possession of these spices to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier or point of purchase for a full refund," said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
SowetanLIVE
Volvo recalls three models over faulty brakes
Image: Supplied
Volvo Car SA has recalled three of its models for potential software failure in the brake control.
The car manufacturer informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) that it was recalling the XC90 model, which made available for sale on January 20 2023, the XC90, made available for sale on October 29 2024, as well as XC40 MY2024, which was made available for sale on January 24 2024.
Volvo informed the NCC their investigations had identified a potential software failure in the brake control module on the XC90 which may lead to a loss of braking support function.
"The XC90 model... is being recalled due to a rod between the brake pedal and brake booster that may not have been assembled according to manufacturing specifications. If the rod detaches, the brake pedal will not work correctly," the NCC said in a statement on Tuesday.
The XC40 MY2024 model has an issue related to the turn indicator system. This, according to Volvo Car SA, could “in rare cases” lead to a temporary loss of the left rear turn indicator function. "Consumers who have these vehicles are urged to contact the supplier," the NCC.
The commission said it was also notified by Cape Herb and Spice that they've recalled various products manufactured between September 2023 and May 2024.
The affected products are Cape Herb and Spice Chilli & Garlic Seasoning, Cape Herb and Spice Black Peppercorns. They also recalled Cape Herb and Spice, Cape Herb and Pink Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Salt & Pepper, Cape Herb and Spice Sea Salt, Cape Herb and Spice Seasoned Salt, and Cape Herb and Spice Sweet & Smokey BBQ.
"The supplier informed the NCC there have been reports the grinder mechanism breaks during use, resulting in a hard plastic object emitted from the grinder.
"NCC urges consumers in possession of these spices to immediately stop using them and return them to the supplier or point of purchase for a full refund," said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
SowetanLIVE
Electrified cars give Volvo an 8% sales boost in 2024
Six cars that transformed their identities in 2024
These are the 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists
Your guide to the new cars for 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos