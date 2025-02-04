The Quick Interview | Chef aims to make people happy through food

Mbali Gaveni, a chef and an entrepreneur, has been announced as one of the 20 aspiring chefs who won a bursary from Capsicum Culinary Studio, one of SA’s leading culinary school.
Gaveni took part in the Culinaire Challenge competition which was held at each of the school's seven campuses across the country.
Gaveni, 19, who hails from Orlando East in Soweto and recently started her own business baking and selling cakes, spoke to Sowetan about her impending studies, where she sees herself in five years’ time and other foodie related topics.
Sowetan: What course will you be studying?
Gaveni: I'll be studying the foundational cookery programme at the Rosebank campus.
Sowetan: When and how did your interest in food and cooking start?
Gaveni: It started in high school when I had to choose my subjects and I fell in love with the kitchen and food preparation. People love food and it brings unity, so I thought why not be the reason people are happy and become a chef.
Sowetan: What does getting this bursary mean to you?
Gaveni: It means I can finally get the training I need to succeed in the culinary industry as an aspiring chef. I want to get a job within the industry so that I can gain more skills and get an insight into how to run a business. I don't want to be an employee but an employer.
Sowetan: Why do you think Capsicum chose you as a bursary recipient?:
Gaveni: Three reasons. I think I seasoned my food well and the flavours were balanced, I was creative when plating my dish with garnish, and I answered the questions about my dish correctly.
Sowetan: Who are your role models and why?
Gaveni: My mentor and role model now is Sisco, who was my baking instructor/teacher. He has taught me a lot regarding baking and starting a business. He's a good adviser when it comes to business and he was the one who encouraged me to start a business with the baking qualification I have.
Sowetan: What would you like to be doing in five years’ time?
Gaveni: To have a successful bakery while still gaining skills in the culinary industry.
Sowetan: Name five things in your fridge
Gaveni: Garlic, heavy cream, peppers, flour, and milk
Sowetan: Do you have a favourite celebrity chef?
Gaveni: Gordon Ramsay because he showcases how hard the industry is and how your emotions don't matter – you just do what you have to do.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Chef aims to make people happy through food
Bursary recipient bakes and sells cakes
Image: SUPPLIED
