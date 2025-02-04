He said his nephew loved sport and had to stop playing for months following his broken wrist during a cricket match last year. He did not have other known medical conditions.
Teen died on his comeback match
Retshegofetse collided with teammate
Image: Supplied
Retshegofetse Sennelo, the learner who died after colliding with his teammate during a cricket game, had not played the sport for about two months following a wrist injury last year.
Retshegofetse, 16, from Krugersdorp was pronounced dead at Sunward Park Netcare Hospital in Boksburg on Saturday. He collided with a teammate as they were both chasing after a ball that had been hit into the sky while they were fielding against Christian Brothers’ College.
According to his uncle Joe Mabuela, Retshegofetse had cardiac arrest en route to hospital and also suffered internal bleeding and a ruptured liver. He was rushed to the ICU before he died.
Mabuela told Sowetan on Monday that Retshegofetse was meant to go with his family to Bloemfontein to look for accommodation for his older brother who is starting his second university year.
"We told Tshego that he should come with us but he refused because he had a game on Saturday and he did not want to miss out as he had not played for a while," Mabuela said.
He said around 10am he received a call from Retshegofetse's coach alerting them of the on-pitch accident and that Retshegofetse needed to be rushed to hospital.
The family had to cut their trip short and return to Gauteng, but he was declared dead before they could see him.
He said his nephew loved sport and had to stop playing for months following his broken wrist during a cricket match last year. He did not have other known medical conditions.
"Last year, during a game, he landed on his hand and broke his wrist, which kept him from playing for two months. It was frustrating for him and he did not want to miss the opportunity to play at the weekend," Mabuela said.
"He was very smart, one of the most promising people in the family. He loved science and wanted to be a scientist. He wanted to study in Cape Town because he loved the coast."
Mabuela fondly recalled the moments they shared: "He was a Liverpool fan, and I’m a Chelsea fan. We would argue about football, and I tried to bring him over to Chelsea, but I failed. God is my witness, he died loving Liverpool."
Among the teams which sent condolences to Retshegofetse's family was the Lions Cricket Club.
"May the passing of time provide healing for everyone affected by this tragic accident. Sending love and strength to all, Rest in peace Retshegofetse – You will be missed by us all," wrote the team on its Facebook page.
The Gauteng department of education said its psycho-social support team will provide counselling to everyone affected by this tragic event and also engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding school sporting activities.
“We are devastated by the tragic passing of this young sportsman. Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful and we extend our sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire school community. We call for strength and comfort for all those affected during this difficult time,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.
The family said they expect to receive postmortem results on Tuesday.
SowetanLIVE
Department to offer counselling to school after death of pupil during cricket match
