Remains of 14 soldiers died in DRC expected to return home on Wednesday – SANDF chief

This was confirmed by the chief of the SA National Defence Force Gen Rudzani Maphwanya at the defence portfolio committee sitting in parliament where he updated members on the developments in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“One question I will try to answer, as I have been asked persistently, is when we will receive the remains of our members back [home]. In one sentence, let me say tomorrow,” Maphwanya stated.
Earlier, Maphwanya explained that the deployment of soldiers in the DRC was a result of a bilateral agreement, with defence minister Angie Motshekga adding that there have been meetings with the Sadc committee to plan a way forward.
“The SANDF's deployment was the outcome of the Sadc summit held in Angola,” Motshekga said.
Motshekga and her team were briefing the committee on the situation in Goma.
The names of the fallen soldiers are as follows:
- Staff Sgt William Eddie Cola,
- Staff Sgt Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi,
- Staff Sgt Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe,
- Corporal Matome Justice Malesa,
- Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani,
- Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo,
- Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo,
- Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi,
- Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe,
- Rifleman Derrick Maluleke,
- Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele,
- Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi,
- Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe and
- Private Peter Jacobus Strydom
The SANDF has deployed troops to Goma as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. They died in a battle between M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.
This has raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.
