Soweto Rea Vaya buses have been suspended after two drivers were shot and killed in separate incidents last night.
According to police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the first incident happened in Protea Glen. She said the driver had stopped at a robot along Wildchestnut Street when he was shot and killed by unknown suspects.
In the second incident along Tshithuthune Street, an eyewitness reported that he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gunshots and took cover, said Nevhuhulwi. “After it got quiet, he realised that the driver was shot.
He tried to drive the bus but crashed into a wall. The driver was declared dead on the scene and the passenger sustained no injuries.” She said police were investigating the shootings.
“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and the police are following up on all the leads as the investigation continues,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The transport entity posted on its X page: “Rea Vaya passengers are advised that buses are temporarily suspended until further notice due to shooting incidents to bus drivers that happened last night in Soweto. We advise passengers to use alternative public transport. Regular updates on the situation will be given.”
SowetanLIVE
Rea Vaya suspends buses after driver was shot dead
Image: Veli Nhlapo
