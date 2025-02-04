Police investigate after woman’s body discovered in her locked back room

News

Mbali Mahlangu was last seen on Saturday night when she went to sleep in her back room.
Police in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder case after a woman's body was discovered inside her locked room on Sunday.

The woman's half-naked body was found lying in a pool of blood .

According to information, 31-year-old Mbali Mahlangu was last seen on Saturday night when she went to sleep in her back room.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said her family became suspicious when they returned from church on Sunday afternoon and her room was closed and locked. 

“The family used a spare key to open the room. They found the victim half-naked in a pool of blood”

“ Police and paramedics certified her dead,” Ndubane said.

“Possibilities are she could have been stabbed with a sharp object. No arrests have been made yet."

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Det-Const Brigette Mashego at 068 327 8168. 

