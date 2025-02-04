Police in Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder case after a woman's body was discovered inside her locked room on Sunday.
The woman's half-naked body was found lying in a pool of blood .
According to information, 31-year-old Mbali Mahlangu was last seen on Saturday night when she went to sleep in her back room.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said her family became suspicious when they returned from church on Sunday afternoon and her room was closed and locked.
“The family used a spare key to open the room. They found the victim half-naked in a pool of blood”
“ Police and paramedics certified her dead,” Ndubane said.
“Possibilities are she could have been stabbed with a sharp object. No arrests have been made yet."
Police have urged anyone with information to contact Det-Const Brigette Mashego at 068 327 8168.
Police investigate after woman’s body discovered in her locked back room
Image: 123RF/fusssergei
