Officers accused of helping 'Tiger' to escape were allegedly the last people seen with him

04 February 2025 - 13:34
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Alleged illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli commonly known as Tiger.
Image: SAPS

The four police officers accused of helping alleged illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli escape from custody in North West were fingered in the crime as they were the last people to be seen with him.

Other allegations are that WO Jack Motlhabya, 37, WO Menzi Shabalala, 38, Sgt Ntutuko Dladla, 40, and Sgt Samkelo Mbotho, 38, aided Tshoaeli's escape with the help of community members who were part of the rescue mission.

This is according to police sources who spoke to Sowetan on Tuesday.

Tshoaeli also known as Tiger, resurfaced from Shaft 11 in Stilfontein on January 15 but never made it to the police holding cells.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said at the time: “The four officers were arrested by the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in connection with his [Tshoaeli] release from lawful custody,” said Mathe.

Speaking to Sowetan, one police source said the officers, who are not from North West, were the last to be seen with Tshoaeli. Three of the officers are from KwaZulu-Natal while the other one is from Pretoria, Gauteng.

Brig Athlenda Mathe

“They are the ones that received him and were supposed to see to it that he made it to the police station but he didn't.”

Another source said suspicions were that the officers may have worked with some community members in helping in Tshoaeli's escape.

“We suspect the community members who were part of the rescue operation may have been in on it and may have told the officers who Tiger is, what he looked like and what he was wearing,” the source said.

Miners, who spoke to Sowetan, described Tshoaeli as a “ruthless” and “cruel” figure who allegedly exerted total control over fellow miners, often using fear and violence to maintain his power.

Tshoaeli is said to have controlled access to food and medication underground, using violence to enforce his rule. His reign of terror reportedly involved physical abuse, manipulation and exploitation, with accounts of him assaulting people with a sjambok or other implements.

News
News
News
