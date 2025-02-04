Mom received money after son vanished

During re-examination, Tshikita asked Shalaba if the money had anything to do with the case to which she answered: “No.” When he asked if it was not ideal to share where the money came from, for the benefit of the community who are interested in the matter, Shalaba still chose not to respond. “No I won't be able to answer,” she said.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on November 13 Shalaba reported Kutlwano missing and claimed he had been snatched by unknown men travelling in a VW Polo. However, during police investigation, it was uncovered that the kidnapping claim was false, said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
“She later confessed to fabricating the story and she was subsequently arrested on November 19,” Mahanjana said. Sowetan spoke to Shalaba's landlord following her arrest. She said she last saw Kutlwano on November 10 when Shalaba told her she was going to Durban with the little boy to buy clothes.
Four days later on November 14 she heard from a neighbor that Kutlwano had been kidnapped. During her bail application, Shalaba said Kutlwano's disappearance had affected her health. “The situation with the child doesn't sit well with me and it is for that reason that I am sick from time to time,” she said.
The woman accused of selling her two-year-old son Kutlwano has admitted to having received a “large sum” of money into her bank account on the day she reported the child missing.
This emerged during Keneiwe Shalaba's bail application in the Vanderbiljpark magistrate's court on Monday as the prosecutor pressed her about the origin of the cash deposit into her bank account. She refused to disclose where the money came from.
Shalaba opened a missing child case at Boipatong police station on November 13. Prosecutor Cornel Grobler did not elaborate on how the money is linked to Kutlwano's disappearance but said the state will present their case on Wednesday. The state intends to oppose bail. Shalaba, 33, faces charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police.
However, when Grobler asked her to inform the court where the money came from, she said: “I won't be able to answer.” The revelation seemed to have taken Shalaba's lawyer Thabelo Tshikita by surprise and indicated that it was new information to him.
Woman accused of selling her son pleads to be released on bail, says she's pregnant with twins
In arguing to be released on bail, she said she is highly pregnant with twins and has two other children aged 6 and 9 who need her. “I am self-employed, I generate income for the children to cover their needs,” she said.
While Shalaba mentioned her pregnancy and prison conditions not being conducive Grobler said there was no medical reason that would prevent Shalaba from remaining at the Sun City prison for the duration of the trial. Grobler also said she should not be given bail as she would evade trial.
“You are not the first woman or the only woman who was ever pregnant in prison and numerous women before you successfully gave birth while in custody,” Grobler said. She said those who had emergencies were taken to nearby Baragwanath Hospital.
But, Grobler said the court can order her to be kept at the hospital section until her due date. Grobler said the state has a prima facie case against Shalaba, adding that should she be released “it would be easy for you to evade your trial”. Shalaba has told the court she intends to plead not guilty.
