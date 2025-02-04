KZN police hunt for suspects who killed four people at a tavern, including two off-duty cops

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who allegedly shot and killed four people, including two off-duty police constables, and injured four others at a tavern on Ikhwezi Road at Bhidla Section in Sundumbili on Monday night.
Police closed the tavern and confiscated liquor after it was established it was operating illegally.
According to police, the deceased were drinking alcohol when an altercation ensued between a police constable and a group of five men.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said after the argument was resolved peacefully, the constable bought alcohol for the five men.
“Later the other constable had another scuffle with the same five men outside the tavern which allegedly resulted in the constable being shot. The bleeding constable reportedly ran back into the tavern with the suspects following him while they allegedly continued shooting randomly at everyone inside the tavern,” Netshiunda said.
He said during the shooting incident, three people were shot and killed at the scene, including the police constable.
Netshiunda said the second police officer also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a healthcare facility where he was certified dead on arrival.
“Four more people were also shot and injured and were rushed to hospital,” he said.
Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and police have appealed to anyone who might have information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
