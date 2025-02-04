News

Groenewald cancels parole for two men sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

By Sowetan Reporter - 04 February 2025 - 14:50
Freedom Front Plus Leader Dr Pieter Groenewald
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of correctional service has cancelled the parole of the two men who had attacked Alison Botha in 1994, raping her, disembowelling her, almost decapitating her and leaving her for dead.

The two are now back in prison.

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger were granted parole in July 2023 after 29 years in prison and minister Pieter Groenewald had last year undertaken to investigate how they were released as they had been sentenced to life.

The ministry said today that after a thorough evaluation and consultation of legal opinions, Groenewald had decided to cancel the pair's parole.

“This decision was made after the Correctional Services Act, which empowers the minister to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment. The minister's primary consideration is the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed.

“Both individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody,” said the ministry on Tuesday.

SowetanLIVE

