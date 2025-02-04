Civil society organisations slam Trump's 'dangerous lies, threats' about SA

Trump stated, “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly. It is a bad situation that the radical left media doesn’t want to mention. A massive human rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The US won’t stand for it; we will act. I will also be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed.”
In response, Nicole Fritz, the executive director for Free Expression, said Trump’s statement was misinformed.
“The idea that South Africa is ‘confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly’ is demonstrably untrue and would be absurd if this lie weren't being propagated at the highest levels of US government,” she said.
Fritz pointed out that the recent expropriation bill, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is not about land confiscation but an attempt to address the historical injustices of dispossession and land removal in SA.
“It looks to secure a peaceful, prosperous future for all South Africans while respecting the rights of current property owners,” she explained.
Fritz said that SA’s constitution and courts have long been praised globally for championing human rights and civil liberties.
“Any flaws in the Expropriation Act will be fully scrutinised by our court system, and if found wanting, will be struck down,” she added.
Fritz expressed the organisation’s dismay, stating they were “appalled not only by the threats issued by Trump against SA but also by his dangerous lies.” She also conveyed the sadness of civil society groups, noting,
“We are saddened that those we once took to be potential partners in this endeavour – to perfect our union as they sought to perfect theirs – should shamefully have abandoned that enterprise. But we are enraged that through thuggery and threat, they would now look to deliberately endanger our endeavour.”
Fritz reiterated that civil society remains engaged in their mission to build a more perfect union, holding the government accountable, protecting democracy and human rights and combating poverty.
On Monday, the South African presidency released a statement clarifying that the only aid they receive from the US is related to the PEPFAR programme.
“The US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for SA. With the exception of PEPFAR aid, which constitutes 17% of SA’s HIV/Aids programme, there is no other funding that SA receives from the US,” the statement read.
Civil society organisations slam Trump's 'dangerous lies, threats' about SA
Image: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
