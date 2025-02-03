“No,” she responded resulting in some murmurs in court.
Woman accused of selling her son pleads to be released on bail, says she's pregnant with twins
Image: Jeanette Chabalala
A woman accused of selling her two-year-old son to unknown men in November last year has pleaded with the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court to release her on bail, saying she is pregnant with twins and prison conditions are not conducive for her health.
Keneiwe Shalaba also told the court that she intends to plead not guilty to charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to the police.
“I am nine months pregnant... the conditions in prison are not conducive. On November 15 I was sick when I was in the cells. When I got to Sebokeng Hospital I found out I was pregnant with twins,” she said.
Dressed in a black and white striped dress, the mother of three who was on the stand, denied during her bail application that she had sold her son.
“When you were arrested did you know where your child was,” her lawyer Thabelo Tshitaka asked her during the bail hearing on Monday morning.
“No,” she responded resulting in some murmurs in court.
Shalaba told the court that she should be released on bail because her other two children were being taken care of by relatives and she was not happy with the care one of them was receiving.
She said her six-year-old, who is now under her sister's care, was not being well taken care of.
“I am self-employed, I generate income for the children to cover their needs. Since I got arrested, [her child] who is being taken care of by my sister is not being [well] taken care of.
“The child does not get clothes, school fees are not being paid... the child's father has indicated that he will not be doing anything any longer. If I am released, I will be able to provide for the children,” she said.
Shabala said her aunt was taking care of her child, a nine-year-old, in Rustenburg.
The hearing continues.
SowetanLIVE
