Two Ekurhuleni metro workers arrested for theft of tractor

03 February 2025 - 13:00
After preliminary investigations, two employees were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the missing vehicle in Brakpan.
Image: Supplied

Ekurhuleni metro has arrested two of its employees in connection with the theft of a TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe) machine from a Brakpan Roads depot.

The heavy-duty vehicle went missing in December when it was illegally removed without authorisation to perform private work in Vosloorus, said the city in a statement on Monday. 

After preliminary investigations, two employees were arrested on Monday morning in connection with the missing vehicle in Brakpan. 

“We cannot allow such thuggery to persist in our space without consequences. We are here to serve the community and this is public money that we must protect and ensure that whatever infrastructure we purchased with public funds serves our people,” said MMC for Roads and Transport Management Andile Mngwevu.

A case has been opened with the Brakpan police. It is suspected that this was an inside job.

“When you steal from us, we open a case and the police must do the arrest. We do not subscribe to such things and therefore the law must take its course. It is our sincere hope that the thugs are brought to book and dealt with accordingly. In the meantime, we are going to pull all stops to ensure that the missing machinery is recovered and all those involved in this act of criminality are brought to book,” Mngwevu added.

