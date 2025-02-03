News

Suspected thief dies after falling from magistrate's court ceiling

03 February 2025 - 14:15
Nandi Ntini
A man who allegedly broke into the Westonaria magistrate's court in the early hours of this morning fell to his death.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

A man who allegedly broke into the Westonaria magistrate's court in the early hours of this morning fell to his death when security guards cornered him in the ceiling where he was hiding.

According to Westonaria police station commander Col Kgomotso Netshitangani, the unknown man was  found by security guards in the roof at about 3am. 

When he arrived at the station we saw that he was weak and we could not detain him
Kgomotso Netshitangani

Netshitangani said when the man realised that security guards had seen him, he tried to run away but instead fell.

Security guards then took him to the Westonaria police station, Netshitangani said.

"When he arrived at the station we saw that he was weak and we could not detain him. So we called an ambulance, and upon arrival paramedics declared him dead. 

"The medical report mentioned that he succumbed to internal injuries caused by the fall," said Netshitangani.  

