Netshitangani said when the man realised that security guards had seen him, he tried to run away but instead fell.
Security guards then took him to the Westonaria police station, Netshitangani said.
"When he arrived at the station we saw that he was weak and we could not detain him. So we called an ambulance, and upon arrival paramedics declared him dead.
"The medical report mentioned that he succumbed to internal injuries caused by the fall," said Netshitangani.
SowetanLIVE
Suspected thief dies after falling from magistrate's court ceiling
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich
A man who allegedly broke into the Westonaria magistrate's court in the early hours of this morning fell to his death when security guards cornered him in the ceiling where he was hiding.
According to Westonaria police station commander Col Kgomotso Netshitangani, the unknown man was found by security guards in the roof at about 3am.
Netshitangani said when the man realised that security guards had seen him, he tried to run away but instead fell.
Security guards then took him to the Westonaria police station, Netshitangani said.
"When he arrived at the station we saw that he was weak and we could not detain him. So we called an ambulance, and upon arrival paramedics declared him dead.
"The medical report mentioned that he succumbed to internal injuries caused by the fall," said Netshitangani.
SowetanLIVE
Another zama zama dies in hospital after Stilfontein rescue
Illegal miner dies of medical complications after Stilfontein rescue
Driver of IFP president Hlabisa's fleet vehicle dies in crash on N2 in KZN
Five-year-old dies in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos