‘SA is a constitutional democracy’: Lamola to Trump

By TimesLive - 03 February 2025 - 09:30
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the recently passed expropriation law is within the ambits of a constitutional democracy. File photo.
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the recently passed expropriation law is within the ambits of a constitutional democracy. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

International relations and co-operation officials are defending the recently passed expropriation law, saying it is within the ambits of a constitutional democracy.

This after US President Donald Trump voiced concern about land policy in South Africa, saying he believed there should be an inquiry. 

Minister Ronald Lamola said: “We trust President Trump's advisers will leverage this investigative period to deepen their understanding of SA's policies as a constitutional democracy. Such insights will ensure a respectful and informed approach to our democratic commitments.”

Head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said South Africans should defend the government from outside forces, including those who opposed the case it brought against Israel to the International Court of Justice and the formation of a developing nation trade bloc.

Monyela said on X: “In an age where truth and facts don't matter much, we'll keep shouting it. We know there's a well-funded campaign that's determined to 'punish' [us] for approaching the ICJ, add the Brics decision to pursue trade among ourselves using own currencies to the mix etc. They know there are no chaotic illegal land grabs in SA. We are a constitutional democracy.”

