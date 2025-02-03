Rwanda, SA tensions could impact trade

International labour relations analyst Siphamandla Zondi says tension between Rwanda and SA, along with Rwandan President Paul Kagame calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa, is causing more than just anxiety. It could impact trade between the two countries, he said.
Kagame labeled Ramaphosa a liar after he called Rwanda's army militia. Kagame also accused the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) of not being peacemakers.
Sowetan: How can recent social media statements by President Kagame impact diplomatic relations?
Zondi: They did not only cause alarm among citizens on both sides and in the DRC but they revealed the lows that the generally strained relations between these two countries can reach. Tensions can jeopardise the +/-R40m worth of trade.
Sowetan: What are the historical contexts of Rwanda-SA relations, and how might they influence current tensions?
Zondi: Relations between Rwanda and SA have been low for a while. This difference has a bearing on how the two manage the causes of people in their diplomatic paths. Mistrust has built up over the past 24 years and not enough has been done to change this until the Goma attack that killed 14 SA soldiers.
Sowetan: What diplomatic measures can both countries take to de-escalate the situation?
Zondi: The two countries are already talking at the highest political level. Their foreign ministers have also reportedly spoken recently about ensuring peace in eastern DRC.
Sowetan: How might these tensions affect regional stability?
Zondi: They affect regional stability negatively. They heighten prospects of a deeper descent into war. The humanitarian crisis will spill over to the countries nearby.
Sowetan: What role can international organisations such as the African Union play in mediating this conflict?
Zondi: The SADC and East African Community are already seized with the issue, having both had special summits on this last week. They have also decided to have a joint summit. They all want to protect the sovereignty of the DRC.
