News

POLL | Do you believe that the rolling blackouts are gone for good?

By SowetanLIVE - 03 February 2025 - 13:50
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

After a stint of load shedding, which took South Africans by surprise over the weekend, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced on Sunday that Eskom had suspended power cuts. 

This came after 10 months of no load shedding in the country. 

But the news of the return of power cuts had citizens going back to the Eskom Se Push app to monitor their areas and plan around load shedding. 

Ramokgopa said power cuts were suspended from 6am on Sunday.

“This achievement is the result of the relentless efforts of our dedicated teams at Eskom,” Ramokgopa said.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts. “I want to take a moment to sincerely apologise for the disruptions and challenges that load shedding has imposed on your daily lives.

SowetanLIVE 

Load shedding suspended after recovery of Eskom systems

Load-shedding was suspended on Sunday morning due to sufficient replenishment of emergency reserves, Eskom confirmed.
News
1 day ago

Stage 3 load-shedding to be implemented from 5pm

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced on Friday that stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm and will continue ...
News
3 days ago

High risk of load-shedding after 10 months of uninterrupted power

Eskom has issued an alert for a high risk of load-shedding at short notice after more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation