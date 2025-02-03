POLL | Do you believe that the rolling blackouts are gone for good?

After a stint of load shedding, which took South Africans by surprise over the weekend, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced on Sunday that Eskom had suspended power cuts.
This came after 10 months of no load shedding in the country.
But the news of the return of power cuts had citizens going back to the Eskom Se Push app to monitor their areas and plan around load shedding.
Ramokgopa said power cuts were suspended from 6am on Sunday.
“This achievement is the result of the relentless efforts of our dedicated teams at Eskom,” Ramokgopa said.
He apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts. “I want to take a moment to sincerely apologise for the disruptions and challenges that load shedding has imposed on your daily lives.
