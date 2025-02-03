A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a mentally disabled woman in a hospital toilet while he was being treated for a stab wound at the facility in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
Moladi Manone was sentenced by the Barkley West regional court, which heard on July 14 2019 a security officer at the Professor ZK Mathews Hospital caught two patients engaging in sexual activities in a toilet and reported the incident to nursing staff.
“It was established the accused, who was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound, took advantage of a patient with a mental disability and raped her,” said police spokesperson Sgt Timothy Sam.
“Due to the victim's mental and psychological state, the case had to be postponed several times to assess her mental state to give testimony in the trial.”
The victim was able to testify after several consultations and Manone was found guilty.
Manone was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the National Register of Sexual Offenders.
TimesLIVE
Patient treated for stab wound gets 15 years for rape in hospital bathroom
Image: 123RF/zorabc
