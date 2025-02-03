No clarity on return of soldiers' remains

“Now it's a bit more difficult because they [SA and Rwanda] have to negotiate a passage out. If you're in a normal deployment and it happens [that you die], it should take a couple of days, within a week [for your remains to be brought home]. But this time, I think we're going to wait a bit longer. You know, those first people passed [away] two weeks ago. So, yeah, unfortunately, circumstances can delay it [repatriation].”
Number of SANDF deaths now stand at 14
Image: Arlette Bashizi/ Reuters
When will the fallen SA soldiers return home? This is the question everyone is asking following the death of yet another soldier in the DRC at the weekend, bringing to 14 the number of troops who have been killed on the mission.
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini on Sunday said the process to repatriate the soldiers was underway.
He could, however, not give the exact date.
“There are several discussions [between SA and Congo] that are on when will be the best time to bring them back home,” Dlamini said.
South African National Defence Union national secretary Pikkie Greeff said the situation in the DRC was a bit more difficult than usual.
“The remains of those soldiers are kept in facilities until such time that they would be ready to be transported [home]. Usually, if you [were] in control of the airfields, but we are not at this stage, you would basically start making the arrangements to transport those remains to the Republic,” said Greeff.
“Now it's a bit more difficult because they [SA and Rwanda] have to negotiate a passage out. If you're in a normal deployment and it happens [that you die], it should take a couple of days, within a week [for your remains to be brought home]. But this time, I think we're going to wait a bit longer. You know, those first people passed [away] two weeks ago. So, yeah, unfortunately, circumstances can delay it [repatriation].”
Dlamini said the situation in Goma, eastern DRC, remained tense, volatile, and unpredictable.
“Fighting between the M23 armed group and the Congolese military has continued sporadically. Once the remains of our members have been repatriated, a short ceremony will be held on their arrival with all the affected present to receive their loved ones.
“They will be taken to the mortuary where each family will have privacy with their loved ones. All members, in consultation with the families, will have military funerals,” said Dlamini.
Greeff said what was happening in the DRC was tragic.
“It's a precarious situation for the soldiers that they find themselves in. I can't think really of instances where South African soldiers were ever facing a situation such as this particular one. Perhaps the next comparable one would be the Battle of Bangui. That's the closest, you know.
“But I think this is far more worse psychologically on the members. They are basically isolated and barricaded and their futures are uncertain. It's really in the hands of the politicians now to negotiate. Yeah, one would hope that there's no further conflict. I'm afraid further conflict is just going to lead to more casualties,” said Greeff.
Rise Mzansi leader and MP Songezo Zibi said the SANDF has been in a state of disrepair and poor leadership for a very long time.
“It is also under-resourced. A debate will not be enough. We need a commission of inquiry to consider matters relating to leadership suitability, governance failures, poor resource management and general deterioration in capability. The situation is so dire that if it is not addressed urgently, the country will become even more vulnerable,” Zibi said.
Following mounting calls for clarity on the matter, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has agreed to an urgent debate on the matter, following a request from the DA. It is set for February 10.
On Sunday, the DA said it had written to Didiza, “urging the immediate scaling-down of military parade arrangements” during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
“Specifically, we have called for the cancellation of the planned fly-over by the SA Air Force, given the dire situation facing SANDF troops deployed in the DRC. It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil,” said DA MP Chris Hattingh.
“The DA firmly believes that proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability, while our troops face hardship abroad, is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country. We urge parliament to act with the necessary respect and urgency by cancelling the fly-over and scaling down the military display in recognition of the challenges faced by our armed forces.”
SowetanLIVE
