Justice minister’s decision to publicise list of convicted sexual offenders welcomed

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced plans to make public the list of convicted sexual offenders and gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators by the end of February.
Kubayi made the announcement last week in a move to combat femicide.
“As I got into the portfolio, one of the issues reported was the need for the department to release the register, to make it public, of those who have been sentenced and convicted of GBV to protect our children. I have agreed we will release this. My time frame is before the end of February the register will be public,” Kubayi said.
The decision has been welcomed by Build One SA (Bosa), which has been campaigning for the national Register for Sexual Offenders (NRSO) to be made public.
Bosa acting spokesperson Roger Solomons hailed this move as a significant step in fighting GBV.
“Making the NRSO public will undoubtedly be a major deterrent for potential offenders, ensuring those who violate the rights and dignity of others are no longer allowed to hide in the shadows,” Solomons said.
“We must know who the offenders are, those who roam our streets, enter our workplaces and infiltrate our homes, often putting our children at risk. By exposing their names and faces we will enhance public awareness and safety.
“Increased transparency will also strengthen community vigilance, making it easier for individuals and organisations to take a stand and report instances of abuse. The initiative is a critical tool in the ongoing battle against sexual abuse and GBV.”
The party has been at the forefront of the campaign, launching a petition that has garnered more than 20,000 signatures calling for public access to the register.
In the 2022/23 financial year, nearly 53,500 South Africans reported falling victim to a sexual crime, with about 80% of cases being rapes, and almost 7,500 sexual assaults. Over the past decade, the number of sexual offences peaked in 2012/13 at about 60,900 cases.
Bosa deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster welcomed the move, saying the fight was worth it.
“We have researched, we have pushed, we have argued the same thing over and over again and now there’s a step towards accountability and the ultimate goal, a safer South Africa for women and children. The fight is worth it.”
TimesLIVE
Justice minister’s decision to publicise list of convicted sexual offenders welcomed
Image: 123RF
Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced plans to make public the list of convicted sexual offenders and gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrators by the end of February.
Kubayi made the announcement last week in a move to combat femicide.
“As I got into the portfolio, one of the issues reported was the need for the department to release the register, to make it public, of those who have been sentenced and convicted of GBV to protect our children. I have agreed we will release this. My time frame is before the end of February the register will be public,” Kubayi said.
The decision has been welcomed by Build One SA (Bosa), which has been campaigning for the national Register for Sexual Offenders (NRSO) to be made public.
Bosa acting spokesperson Roger Solomons hailed this move as a significant step in fighting GBV.
“Making the NRSO public will undoubtedly be a major deterrent for potential offenders, ensuring those who violate the rights and dignity of others are no longer allowed to hide in the shadows,” Solomons said.
“We must know who the offenders are, those who roam our streets, enter our workplaces and infiltrate our homes, often putting our children at risk. By exposing their names and faces we will enhance public awareness and safety.
“Increased transparency will also strengthen community vigilance, making it easier for individuals and organisations to take a stand and report instances of abuse. The initiative is a critical tool in the ongoing battle against sexual abuse and GBV.”
The party has been at the forefront of the campaign, launching a petition that has garnered more than 20,000 signatures calling for public access to the register.
In the 2022/23 financial year, nearly 53,500 South Africans reported falling victim to a sexual crime, with about 80% of cases being rapes, and almost 7,500 sexual assaults. Over the past decade, the number of sexual offences peaked in 2012/13 at about 60,900 cases.
Bosa deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster welcomed the move, saying the fight was worth it.
“We have researched, we have pushed, we have argued the same thing over and over again and now there’s a step towards accountability and the ultimate goal, a safer South Africa for women and children. The fight is worth it.”
TimesLIVE
Detective's everyday fight for justice
15-year jail term for man who raped lesbian after she rejected his advances
Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos