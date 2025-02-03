Hero cop driven by faith and passion

In a profession where danger is never far away, Det-Sgt Nghezimani Mabunda’s unwavering commitment to justice has earned him top honours at the 2025 South African Police Service Awards.
The seasoned officer from Limpopo, whose career spans 19 years, walked away with multiple accolades, including the coveted Best Man of the Year award during a prestigious ceremony at the Durban ICC on Tuesday last week.
Mabunda, 46, has become a symbol of courage, resilience and passion for service, demonstrating t that his role in law enforcement is not driven by the pursuit of wealth or fame, but by a deep-rooted desire to make a difference in his community.
“You don’t become a police officer to make money,” Mabunda said. “You join to serve your community, not for glory, but for the passion of making a difference.”
Though he has faced countless dangerous situations in his career, Mabunda admitted the true dangers of his job only hit home when he reflects on his day alone at night. This only further motivates him to do his job and be grateful to God every day he returns home safely.
“It’s when I sit down, replaying the day in my mind, that I realise just how close I came to not making it home,” he shared. “But that thought only fuels me to keep doing my job and to thank God every time I return safely.”
Mabunda’s faith and determination have been tested on numerous occasions. One of the most defining moments in his career came during his time in the Marikana district, where he was left to face five armed suspects in a shoot-out after his colleague had fled the scene.
“My colleague ran away during the shoot-out and it was very frightening to go up against five suspects with bullets being fired towards me. It was tough. When I got home and replayed the day in my mind, I couldn’t believe I had survived that shoot-out — successfully neutralising one suspect and recovering four firearms without injury,” he said.
Image: SUPPLIED
“It made me grateful to God because anything can happen, and you realise, ‘Oh wait, I could have died'. But my belief in God and the idea that good things come to those who do good remains strong and is proven to me every day,” he said.
Mabunda became a detective sergeant in 2020 and is a dedicated member of the Trio Crimes Unit, which deals with robberies. This is not the first time he has received awards for his service.
In 2016, he was awarded Best Operational Member of the Year at the Provincial Excellence Award ceremony; and in 2017, his team won second place at the National Excellence Awards in the Best Flying Squad of the Year category.
This year, in addition to the Best Man of the Year award, he was also recognised as the Best Sportsman of the Year and received second place in the Best Detective of the Year category.
Winning these awards, means a lot to him, he said.
“I say this because I didn’t nominate myself — management put my name forward and I am grateful for that. It shows that my work is being seen, and I appreciate that kind of support,” he said.
Mabunda admitted that balancing the demands of his job with family life is an ongoing challenge.
“As a police officer, it took a long time for my family to get used to the routine of me not coming home or leaving in the middle of the night because I’d receive a call about a suspect’s location. I can’t miss those opportunities, so I would just get up and go.”
But over time his family understood.
Growing up in Nghomunghomu village in the Vhembe district, Mabunda witnessed the devastating effects of crime, including frequent robberies and sexual violence. It was these experiences that inspired his dream of becoming a police officer.
“I was determined to become a police officer. I committed myself fully to my training and everything else that came with it,” said Mabunda.
And for the hard-working detective, the work is far from over. He remains committed to serving his community, no matter the cost.
