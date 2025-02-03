Retshegofetse, a grade 12 pupil, died on Saturday during a game against Christian Brothers’ College (CBC).
“While fielding, two KHS players collided as they attempted to intercept a ball struck into the outfield,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said one of the learners lost consciousness while the second was experiencing difficulty breathing.
“Emergency medical personnel who were on duty at the school immediately attended to the injured learner, who later lost consciousness. He was rushed to Sunward Park Netcare Hospital but tragically suffered cardiac arrest en route. Sadly, he was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital,” Mabona said.
Mabona said the department will engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding school sporting activities.
SowetanLIVE
Department to offer counselling to school after death of pupil during cricket match
Image: Supplied/ Krugersdorp High School
The Gauteng department of education said it would be providing counselling to staff and pupils of Krugersdorp High School after the death of a pupil, Retshegofetse Sennelo, who collided with another during a cricket match in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
The department said its psycho-social support team will provide counselling to everyone “affected by this tragic event” and also engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding school sporting activities.
“We are devastated by the tragic passing of this young sportsman. Losing a learner in such circumstances is deeply painful and we extend our sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire school community. We call for strength and comfort for all those affected during this difficult time,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.
Retshegofetse, a grade 12 pupil, died on Saturday during a game against Christian Brothers’ College (CBC).
“While fielding, two KHS players collided as they attempted to intercept a ball struck into the outfield,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said one of the learners lost consciousness while the second was experiencing difficulty breathing.
“Emergency medical personnel who were on duty at the school immediately attended to the injured learner, who later lost consciousness. He was rushed to Sunward Park Netcare Hospital but tragically suffered cardiac arrest en route. Sadly, he was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital,” Mabona said.
Mabona said the department will engage both schools to assess safety protocols surrounding school sporting activities.
SowetanLIVE
One pupil shot dead, another dies from suspected food poisoning at Riverlea school
One pupil dies and 21 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning
Pupils fall ill, one dies, after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos