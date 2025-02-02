Nearly 250,000 suspects were arrested during police festive operations, which ran from October 11 to January 31.
“To our members who did not take leave during the festive period, thank you for your commitment, dedication and hard work...” said National Police Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola at a briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.
“Stay extra vigilant and operationally ready to respond to the call of duty. Let us continue to prevent and combat crime in 2025 with the same vigour, determination, and recipe for success.”
He revealed the following statistics for the period under review:
- 4,501 murder and attempted murder suspects were arrested;
- 3,983 rape and attempted rape suspects were arrested;
- 27,640 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while 17 311 suspects were arrested for common assault;
- 4,675 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs while 27 376 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs;
- 10,042 suspects were arrested for dealing illegally in liquor;
- 1,952 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, while 1 380 were arrested for being in illegal possession of ammunition;
- 9,540 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol; and
- 25,950 immigrants were arrested for being in the country illegally.
Police chief salutes officers for arresting 250,000 suspects during festive
Let's continue to combat crime in 2025 with same vigour – Masemola
