Police bust vehicle theft syndicate
'Gang also stole cop's private car'
Image: 123RF/ scanrail
A multidisciplinary task team in the North West has unearthed a motor vehicle theft syndicate that sold stolen vehicles to clients in Mozambique and SA.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the syndicate was operating mainly in Tlhabane and surrounding areas in Rustenburg.
“The syndicate, among others, stole a police officer's private car in Tlhabane on 15 December 2024. Two of the syndicate members were arrested on 30 January 2025, in Tlhabane West.
“Further probing into the matter revealed that the group operates in the provinces of North West and Mpumalanga and sells stolen cars to clients in Mozambique and SA for prices ranging from R20,000 to R35,000,” said Mokgwabone.
He said the syndicate consists of a former employee of a tracker company, a signal jammer operator, remote controlled gates specialist and a police officer.
The accused are expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrates’ court on Monday.
