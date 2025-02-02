The City of Johannesburg conducted over 7,000 inspections and found 1,444 spaza shops and food-handling facilities were non-compliant.
Gauteng MEC for economic development, Lebohang Maile, on Sunday said there were 243 closures due to non-compliance.
In Tshwane, 5,851 inspections were done with 1,905 found to be non-compliant. Ekurhuleni had 9,433 inspections, 8,848 were non-compliant, and five closures.
Mogale City conducted 2,351 inspections, 23 were non-compliant, with no closures.
Sedibeng had 927 inspections, 30 were non-compliant, and no closures.
SowetanLIVE
Majority of spazas, food-handling facilities still non-compliant – Maile
Image: Sharon Seretlo
The City of Johannesburg conducted over 7,000 inspections and found 1,444 spaza shops and food-handling facilities were non-compliant.
Gauteng MEC for economic development, Lebohang Maile, on Sunday said there were 243 closures due to non-compliance.
In Tshwane, 5,851 inspections were done with 1,905 found to be non-compliant. Ekurhuleni had 9,433 inspections, 8,848 were non-compliant, and five closures.
Mogale City conducted 2,351 inspections, 23 were non-compliant, with no closures.
Sedibeng had 927 inspections, 30 were non-compliant, and no closures.
SowetanLIVE
Most spaza shop applications are by immigrants – Maile
Timeous establishment of food safety agency could've avoided recent foodborne illness deaths
Over 51,000 spaza shops registered, 800 closed down as registration deadline looms
Registration drive overwhelms CIPC
Spaza owners say deadline too tight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos