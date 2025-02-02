News

Majority of spazas, food-handling facilities still non-compliant – Maile

02 February 2025 - 14:53
Koena Mashale Journalist
Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile
Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The City of Johannesburg conducted over 7,000 inspections and found 1,444 spaza shops and food-handling facilities were non-compliant.

Gauteng MEC for economic development, Lebohang Maile, on Sunday said there were 243 closures due to non-compliance.

In Tshwane, 5,851 inspections were done with 1,905 found to be non-compliant. Ekurhuleni had 9,433 inspections, 8,848 were non-compliant, and five closures.

Mogale City conducted 2,351 inspections, 23 were non-compliant, with no closures.

Sedibeng had 927 inspections, 30 were non-compliant, and no closures.

SowetanLIVE

Most spaza shop applications are by immigrants – Maile

With two days left before the closing date of spaza shop registration, Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has revealed that ...
News
1 month ago

Timeous establishment of food safety agency could've avoided recent foodborne illness deaths

A ministerial task force rolled out plans for rodent infestation clean-ups, community education programmes and a major push for the registration of ...
News
1 month ago

Over 51,000 spaza shops registered, 800 closed down as registration deadline looms

A total of 51,788 spaza shops have been registered so far, with 800 shops closed down for non-compliance, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ...
News
1 month ago

Registration drive overwhelms CIPC

The spaza shop registration drive has led to a high volume of applications for name reservations, new company registration and foreigner assurance ...
News
1 month ago

Spaza owners say deadline too tight

With just a week remaining before the spaza shop registration deadline, frustration is growing among shop owners, who are struggling with  the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation