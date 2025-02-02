News

Load shedding suspended after recovery of Eskom systems

An additional 2,391MW is expected to be restored on Sunday

02 February 2025 - 10:45
Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Eskom has suspended power cuts which were implemented for the first time on Friday afternoon after 10 months of no load shedding.

The power utility announced the latest load shedding on Friday, citing several breakdowns to its systems. However, on Sunday, minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, announced the suspension of rolling blackouts.

“I am pleased to announce that load shedding, which began on Friday, has been officially suspended from this [Sunday] morning at 6am.

This achievement is the result of the relentless efforts of our dedicated teams at Eskom,” Ramokgopa said. He apologised for the inconvenience caused by power cuts. “I want to take a moment to sincerely apologise for the disruptions and challenges that load shedding has imposed on your daily lives.

The frustration and difficulties you have faced can never be normalised,” he said. Ramokgopa reassured the public that Eskom is working hard to ensure that power cuts are permanently suspended and reliable power is provided moving forward.

