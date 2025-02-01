News

Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on maintenance

By Rethabile Radebe - 01 February 2025 - 15:15
The utility said customers will have access to roaming and stationary water tankers at designated areas of the affected locations. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH

Some residents in Johannesburg have had to seek alternative ways to get water as Joburg Water embarks on a prolonged maintenance project. 

Residents getting their water supply from the Hector Norris pump station will only start getting water from Monday as the utility works on installing new isolation valves aimed at improving network efficiency.

The maintenance will see affected households and businesses have little to no water pressure.

The utility said customers will have access to roaming and stationary water tankers at designated areas of the affected locations.

“Certain system outlets will be closed during maintenance to preserve holding capacity at critical storing facilities, which will help boost the supply when the shutdown ends and pumping resumes.”

Water towers and reservoirs to be affected by the water shutdown include:

  • Hector Norris Suction
  • Hector Norris Delivery
  • Forest Hill Reservoir
  • Yeoville Reservoirs
  • Hursthill Reservoir 1 & 2
  • Parktown Reservoir 1 & 2
  • Dunkeld Reservoir
  • Berea Reservoir

 

TimesLIVE

