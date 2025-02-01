Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said the case against her for her alleged involvement in inciting the July 2021 unrest was an attempt to silence her but she would wear these charges as a “badge of honour”.
Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence through social media posts during the unrest and looting in 2021.
She appeared before the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday and was released on a warning. MK Party members, her family and twin brother Duduzane Zuma were there to support her.
In a statement on Friday, Zuma-Sambudla, said black South Africans continued to face discrimination, persecution and manipulation of institutions meant to serve justice.
“The case brought against me four years later is nothing more than a blatant attempt to intimidate me into silence. But let me be clear: I will not be silenced! This is not just about me, it is about the continued assault on our people, our leaders and our struggle for total liberation. I will not submit. I will fight to the end,” she said.
'I will wear these charges as a badge of honour' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speaks out on July 2021 unrest charges
The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma said the charges brought against her four years later were nothing but an attempt to silence her for protecting her father.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The July 2021 riots erupted after her father, former president Jacob Zuma, was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court after he refused to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
This led to violence, looting, and rioting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Zuma-Sambudla said the justice system had vilified, persecuted and incarcerated her father without a fair trial.
“For years I remained silent, even when my father was attacked, ridiculed and insulted. I endured the pain of witnessing his political persecution while standing by as the daughter of a statesman. However, enough is enough! I refuse to be silent any longer. I will stand up for my father as any loving daughter would. Like my mother Kate, I will fiercely protect my father, my family and our people with the strength, love and resilience instilled in me.”
She said during apartheid, black South Africans were imprisoned without trial and under the pretence of democracy. Her father was subjected to the same injustice.
“This is not my first encounter with the courtroom. Since 2005, I have witnessed first-hand how our legal system is weaponised for political ends. I first entered a courtroom as a witness in my father’s wrongful rape case — a case where he was acquitted. I later sat in the gallery as he faced corruption charges, which have dragged on for years without resolution.
“Now, I sit in the dock as an accused, facing politically motivated charges. I wear these charges as a badge of honour because I know that I stand on the right side of history.”
Her matter was postponed to March 20 when it will move to the Durban high court.
