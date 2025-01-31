Accused in R1bn housing fraud case in Cape Town seek dismissal over delays

accused’s cellphones. The police had also obtained 105 subpoenaed bank statements. He said 88 of them had been analysed.
“There is a total of 17 that still have to be analysed,” said Van Heerden. “The state is asking for a postponement to analyse the 17 bank statements.”
The state expected to bring a new application to have the matter transferred to the high court. “The investigating team is working overtime to ensure that the bank accounts are analysed,” he said.
The team of lawyers objected to the postponement and asked magistrate Alida Theart to strike the case off the roll as some clients were arrested 16 months ago. They also complained about technical issues with the virtual court appearance. Stanfield, Nicole, and several others attended remotely from different prisons.
Defence lawyer Luzuko Guma objected to the postponement, saying the investigation dated to 2023 and “the accused’s devices, including cellphones, were confiscated”.
“These delays are unnecessary. I object vehemently to further investigation. This is not correct. You cannot arrest them and then investigate. What were they arresting them for? These are people’s lives.”
Guma said some of the accused's businesses were in limbo. Van Heerden countered: “The prosecution is acutely aware of the rights of the accused but fairness is a double-edged sword.
“Counsel neglected to mention that some of the accused provided pins to their devices in September,” he said. “It was not as if the (investigating team) had access to the devices.”
Van Heerden said the investigating officer assured him data analysis would be completed by March 20. He said there were also pending bail applications by some accused.
Theart was “familiar” with the delays and noted the objections.
She postponed the matter to March 20 for further investigation but gave the state until March 17 to tell the defence if the investigation will not be complete by March 20, so the court could hold a hearing into the cause of delays.
