Community leader Johannes Qankase, who was at the mine told Sowetan on Tuesday morning that they were waiting for more zama zamas and bodies of those in the shaft to be brought to the surface.
The ministers of police and mineral resources visited the area on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the operation came after the site was cleared over the weekend as well as the arrival of the 45 tonne Mobile Rescue Winder crane that can reach a depth of 3,000 meters underground.
“Once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for any illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site, those that require further medical care are taken to a health facility, while those who are in good health are immediately detained. All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells.”
UPDATED | 36 bodies, 118 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Image: supplied
The R12m rescue operation of illegal miners at the old Buffesfontein gold mine in Stilfontein that started on Monday has already resulted in the rescue of 118 zama zamas and the discovery of 36 bodies by 4pm on Tuesday.
Nine bodies were found on Monday and 26 people were rescued the same day. On Tuesday morning, further six bodies were retrieved from the shafts and 30 more people had been rescued by noon.
Community leader Johannes Qankase, who was at the mine told Sowetan on Tuesday morning that they were waiting for more zama zamas and bodies of those in the shaft to be brought to the surface.
The ministers of police and mineral resources visited the area on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the operation came after the site was cleared over the weekend as well as the arrival of the 45 tonne Mobile Rescue Winder crane that can reach a depth of 3,000 meters underground.
“Once they are extracted, the illegal miners are inspected for any illicit items such as gold nuggets and illegal firearms and thereafter assessed by paramedics on site, those that require further medical care are taken to a health facility, while those who are in good health are immediately detained. All illegal miners are processed to determine their nationality and their immigration status and once that is done they are detained in police cells.”
She said the police were investigating allegations that the food that was sent down was allegedly limited and kept from the miners underground.
The police are also investigating allegations of abuse and cases of assault following a video that emerged from underground showing some zama zamas being beaten and tortured.
The mine rescue operation is expected to last between 10 to 16 days.
SowetanLIVE
Illegal miner's family clings to hope
Government to begin a rescue operation at Stilfontein, court hears
ConCourt last hope for illegal miners - Macua
Stilfontein illegal miners endure festive season on porridge and water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos