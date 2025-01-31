Women activists call for peace in Africa

Women activists from across Africa, who gathered in Johannesburg this week for the African Women in Dialogue conference, have issued a powerful call for peace and solidarity on the continent.
This is as conflicts in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Mozambique are threatening to disrupt regional stability.
During the conference, DRC activist Melani Tshikunga shared distressing accounts of the profound impact of war on women and children, particularly highlighting the rise in teenage pregnancies resulting from sexual violence.
Tshikunga, a leading voice for women’s rights in the DRC, said sexual violence, particularly by armed groups like the M23 rebels, is forcing young girls into unwanted pregnancies. Many of these survivors, she said, are abandoned and left to care for children under extreme poverty and insecurity.
“There is no safe space for women in our country,” Tshikunga said. “People are forced to leave their children behind because they can’t care for them, and the government is failing to offer any meaningful support.”
In addition to the rampant sexual violence, Tshikunga highlighted the dire lack of medical care for women in conflict zones. “Even when aid does arrive, it is often looted or intercepted, and healthcare workers themselves are victims of violence,” she said.
Tshikunga’s participation in the conference was impacted by the ongoing conflict, as several women who had planned to attend were unable to travel due to blocked airports and restricted movement.
“There were supposed to be 16 women who joined me at this conference but seven of them could not make it due to the conflict as there is no access to the airport, it has been blocked off,” she said.
Emma Kaliya, an activist from Malawi who has been with the Association for Women's Rights in Development since its establishment by former SA first lady Zanele Mbeki in 2018, emphasised the urgent need for women to take leadership in the face of escalating violence.
Kaliya condemned the devastating toll of conflict on women and children, particularly in the DRC, where armed groups have terrorised civilians for years.
“The violence that is occurring in the Congo is heartbreaking and it’s the women and children more than anything, there needs to be peace and solidarity on fixing what is going on. Greed and the want to lead is causing these fights and leaders are not realising the damage it is causing, the trauma it is causing,” said Kaliya.
Image: Thulani Mbele
She said the conflicts on the continent are displacing people from their homes. She also warned of growing instability in Mozambique, where the conflict is displacing thousands, with many fleeing to Malawi.
“We fear that if not monitored, it may get out of hand, it is already getting out of hand. The amount of refugees coming from Mozambique fleeing to Malawi is not right, they are running away from their homes and we need to be stronger,” said Kaliya.
Riah Phiyega, CEO of the WDB Trust, sent a message of support for the youth in Sudan and the DRC, applauding their resilience in the face of brutal conflict.
“In Sudan, amid the brutal internal conflict, youth, alongside local citizens, have shown resilience by establishing community centres to provide much-needed aid and support to those that are most affected.
"In DRC, the youth continue to bear the brunt of violent conflict while also leading efforts to bring peace and stability to their communities, despite facing constant threats to their safety.”
