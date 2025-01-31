Seven hundred and forty two children who have disappeared without a trace since 2023 and whose families are still pinning their hopes on the police for their safe return.
Almost 2,000 SA children were reported missing in the past three years.
Of those, 1,252 were found and 742 are still missing, police have revealed. This means on average about 250 children who go missing in SA each year are never found.
Here's what to do if your child goes missing:
- Do not wait 24 hours to report your missing child.
- Get a responsible person to stay at your house while you’re at the police station or searching for your child. This person can take messages if someone calls about the child’s disappearance or if the child returns home.
- Go to your nearest police station and take a recent photograph of the child with you.
- Give a good description of what the child was wearing, their last whereabouts and any additional information.
- Complete a SAPS 55 (A) form which gives police permission to distribute the photos and information of the missing child.
- Get a reference number from police name and number of the investigating officer(s).
- Go to Missing Children SA website, and click on their Report Now button and complete the form.
- If your child returns home, go to the police station to report that the child is safe and also let Missing Children SA know.
