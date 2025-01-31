Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, hosts a media briefing for the Border Management Authority to report back on the impact of festive season operations.
The Minister is joined by the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr. Michael Masiapato.
WATCH | Minister Leon Schreiber briefs media on the BMA’s Festive Season operations
Courtesy of SABC News
