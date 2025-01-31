The SA soldiers are part of both a UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known as Monusco, and the SAMIDRC.
Defence and security analyst Dean Wingin said peace in the region, and especially in the DRC, is in SA’s best interests given that the country is a big trading partner, mainly in the mining industry and the importation of minerals.
“Rwanda has strategic interests in acquiring the mineral-rich areas of the eastern DRC ... M23 is trained, supported, equipped by Rwanda, with elements of the Rwandan Defence Force in the DRC.
“The East African Community Regional Force (comprising troops from Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda) were asked by the DRC to leave at the end of 2023, to be replaced by SADC,” Wingin said.
Meanwhile, UN expert report has laid bare how Rwanda is benefiting economically from the illicit trade of minerals flowing from the M23 rebels, who control key mining towns in the Congo.
The UN midterm report, prepared by a group of experts and addressed to the president of the Security Council a month ago, reveals the extent of Rwanda’s influence in the conflict — ranging from providing training to intelligence — with the end goal being economic benefit from the mineral-rich DRC.
“Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC)/M23-controlled trading centres in Rubaya and Mushaki, as well as mineral transport routes from Rubaya to Rwanda, where Rubaya minerals were mixed with Rwandan production. This constitutes the most significant contamination of supply chains with ineligible ‘3T’ minerals — tin, tantalum and tungsten — recorded in the Great Lakes region over the past decade,” the report reads.
The M23, according to the report, was also generating about $140m (about R2.6bn) a year from illicit gold trade, mainly from the Ituri region.
Pressure mounts on SADC leaders over DRC mission
Diplomatic clash between the two nations intensifies over DRC conflict
Image: Luke Dray/Getty Images
Pressure is mounting on Southern African leaders to decide whether to withdraw forces from the DRC amid a diplomatic row between Rwanda and SA over a surge in fighting in the central African country.
In an extraordinary meeting expected to be held on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe, the leaders will receive a report from the organisation’s troika and determine the next steps of Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), according to department of defence spokesperson Onnica Moloi.
Intense clashes with the March 23 (M23) rebels in Goma, in the east of the DRC, led to heavy losses, including the deaths of South African, Tanzanian and Malawian troops. President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid the blame for the deaths of 13 SA soldiers on M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).
Any decision to withdraw SA troops lies with SADC because the troops were deployed as part of a region-wide mission. International pressure is increasing on Rwanda over its alleged support for the M23 rebels in eastern DRC, a claim President Paul Kagame denies.
Kagame has threatened Ramaphosa with open confrontation if required, highlighting the escalation of tensions between the two countries over the latest hostilities in the DRC.
“We are not going to respond publicly. We shouldn’t be escalating the war of words while we are trying to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict,” a source in Ramaphosa’s office told Sowetan's sister newspaper Business Day.
