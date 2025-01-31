Missing children | 'Her clothes, toys a reminder that she's gone'

A 67-year-old North West grandmother is also struggling after her three-year-old granddaughter went missing. The child was last seen with her mentally disabled mother on November 4.
Julia Mosepele from Potchefstroom said her daughter Mavis – the mother to Yawa, 3, – was last seen going to the shop to buy supplies in preparation for the burial of her seven-month-old baby who had just died.
Mavis, 34, had earlier been admitted to a psychiatrist hospital in Potchefstroom for five weeks as she was unable to cope with the death of her child, said Mosepele.
“When Mavis returned home from the hospital, the following day she told me she wanted to prepare for her child’s funeral and would be going with Yawa to the mall to get a few things. That was the last time I saw them.
The government ended up burying the child in their absence.
“She is mentally disabled and has been in and out of a psychiatric hospital. I asked the police to give me custody of this child [Yawa] but they told me ‘we should give Mavis a chance’,” said Mosepele.
Even though it has been two months, Mosepele hopes that her daughter and granddaughter are fine. However, she worries a lot about Yawa, considering her mother's mental challenges.
“I wonder every night about her safety and what she ate. If it wasn’t for my faith in God I would have died of stress,” she said.
Meanwhile, other families' search for their children ended in tragedy, like Lehlohonolo Mokoena, 10, who was reported missing in Bohlokong, Free State, on January 9.
His body was found near a graveyard the following day, riddled with stab wounds. An 18-year-old teenager as well as a 20-year-old man were later arrested for the murder whose motive is not yet known.
Living with the pain of not knowing where her missing child is, and whether she is dead or alive, has been a harrowing experience for Kelly Sithole.
On October 11, Sithole's five-year-old daughter Keith left her house in Tumahole in the Free State at about 2pm to buy an ice popsicle six houses away.
While Keith arrived at the house and bought the popsicle, it is not known what happened on her way back home as that was the last time she was ever seen.
Not even a R25,000 reward police put up for information on her whereabouts has helped with leads to find her.
A devastated Sithole sobbed as she related how she has kept everything her daughter owned in the hope that she will return one day. The belongings, however, served as a painful daily reminder that she is missing.
“Her clothes, her tiny shoes, toys and her friend who usually comes looking for her to play [remind me of her],” said Sithole
Since Keith's disappearance, Sithole has been unable to do the odd jobs that used to put food on the table because of her deteriorating health.
“I have stopped doing my piece jobs, my heart cannot handle anything any more. I lose my breath now and then, I have no strength in me,” said Sithole.
She is not the only one battling to cope as Keith's older sister seems to have been badly affected too.
“My eight-year-old would tell me she dreamt of Keith being in an unknown house. However, she would then stress because she does not remember the address [of where Keith is],” she said.
Image: Supplied
