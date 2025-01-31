Eskom has issued an alert for a high risk of load-shedding at short notice after more than 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said this is a potentially temporary setback.
“Load-shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times. This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves which now need to be replenished.
“We are monitoring the status of our emergency reserves and load-shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.”
The power utility said the summer outlook remains unchanged.
TimesLIVE
High risk of load-shedding after 10 months of uninterrupted power
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
