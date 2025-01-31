Four police officers have been arrested for allegedly helping alleged illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli escape from custody in Stilfontein, North West.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Tshoaeli known as Tiger, resurfaced from Shaft 11 in Stilfontein on January 15 but never made it to the police holding cells.
"The four officers were arrested by the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in connection with his release from lawful custody," said Mathe.
Miners who spoke to Sowetan described Tshoaeli as a "ruthless" and "cruel" figure who allegedly exerted total control over fellow miners, often using fear and violence to maintain his power.
Tshoaeli is said to have controlled access to food and medication underground, using violence to enforce his rule. His reign of terror reportedly involved physical abuse, manipulation, and exploitation, with accounts of him assaulting people with a sjambok or other implements.
Four police officers arrested in connection with alleged illegal mining kingpin Tiger's escape
