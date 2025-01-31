Burials at Joburg's Westpark cemetery to cease in May

Johannesburg residents wanting burial space will have to look north and far south as Westpark Cemetery near Melville will reach full capacity in four months time.
Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) on Friday informed residents, traditional leaders and funeral homes that the cemetery, a significant part of the city’s burial services since 1956, is only allowing 15 interments a week in the lead-up to the May cutoff.
There are three active cemeteries which have sufficient capacity for the next 30 to 40 years:
- Olifantsvlei Cemetery in the far south of Johannesburg;
- Waterval Cemetery in Midrand; and
- Diepsloot Cemetery in northern Johannesburg.
JCPZ said 39 of the 42 cemeteries it manages are at full capacity. “This reflects a broader challenge facing the city as dormant burial spaces incur high costs for general maintenance and safety,” it said.
“To address the scarcity and future demand for burial space, JCPZ is exploring additional City of Johannesburg land for new cemetery sites.
“JCPZ encourages residents to explore alternative interment options to reduce the strain on our limited burial spaces.”
These include:
- reopening of graves to inter loved ones from the same family;
- mausoleums, which are above-ground multiple-burial chambers to enter more than one family member; and
- cremation, which has become increasingly popular and is widely considered an environmentally conscious choice.
TimesLIVE
Image: ALON SKUY
TimesLIVE
