When Sifiso Dubazane heard his name being called as the winner of a brand-new car for his work as a groundsman at Ladysmith police station, he immediately thought of his wheelchair-bound sister and how she will now see the family more often as there is now a car to pick her up from the care home she stays at in Durban.
On Tuesday, Dubazane was crowned Laureate Award winner at this year's 10th SAPS National Excellence Awards and walked away with a Toyota Starlet Cross. He was voted for by his peers from all over the country who attended the awards. He was also crowned overall winner in the Admin Employee of the Year level 2-4 category and won R20,000.
“This car came in our greatest time of need,” said the 46-year-old father of four who has never owned a car before.
He said the first person they delivered the good news to was their sister, who resides in Durban. The sister is in a wheelchair due to an injured spinal cord. And, because of the costs of hiring a car to visit them in Ladysmith, they could only do so twice a year — for Easter and Christmas.
'Winning car will help my disabled sister'
Groundsman says they'll be able to visit his wheelchair-bound sister often
Image: Supplied
When Sifiso Dubazane heard his name being called as the winner of a brand-new car for his work as a groundsman at Ladysmith police station, he immediately thought of his wheelchair-bound sister and how she will now see the family more often as there is now a car to pick her up from the care home she stays at in Durban.
On Tuesday, Dubazane was crowned Laureate Award winner at this year's 10th SAPS National Excellence Awards and walked away with a Toyota Starlet Cross. He was voted for by his peers from all over the country who attended the awards. He was also crowned overall winner in the Admin Employee of the Year level 2-4 category and won R20,000.
“This car came in our greatest time of need,” said the 46-year-old father of four who has never owned a car before.
He said the first person they delivered the good news to was their sister, who resides in Durban. The sister is in a wheelchair due to an injured spinal cord. And, because of the costs of hiring a car to visit them in Ladysmith, they could only do so twice a year — for Easter and Christmas.
“When we got back home the same day we won the car, the [first] thing we did was to call her to tell her [we] have a car and all our problems are solved.
“She was so excited. She broke down in tears realising that she would receive the much-needed assistance from me.
“Whenever we wanted our sister to visit us, we would have to hire a car to transport her because no taxis would cater for her condition. The hired cars would charge us R500 to go to Durban from Emnambithi, and another R500 to come back” he said.
Reflecting on the night he won, Dubazane said he was touched to realise that many people loved him enough to see fit that he won the car for doing the job he loves.
Image: SUPPLIED
“I was shocked because I wasn’t expecting anything since I am doing this out of love and dedication,” he said.
“I was only attending excellence awards; the car prize was due to votes and it meant people were acknowledging my dedication to the work I do at the station."
Dubazane has been working at the station for 27 years and uses a bus to get to work. Now the bus days are over, he said.
“I'm not buying a bus coupon anymore as I will be able to drive myself to work now. Also, when we have to go to town for groceries, we won't have to leave the kids behind anymore as transport is expensive.”
Besides being a groundsman, Dubazane also helps by driving tow trucks.
SowetanLIVE
‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot
Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies
PROFILE | Mpho Hlongwane driven by motor industry job creation
These are the 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos