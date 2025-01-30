Trust is one of the biggest barriers to doing business in Africa. Whether it’s delayed payments, scams or non-delivery of services, the lack of trust slows down deals and discourages local and international trade.
Truzo, a fintech company, solves this problem by acting as a secure digital escrow service, holding funds until all agreed deliverables are met. This ensures that buyers and sellers can transact with confidence, knowing their money is protected.
Beyond securing payments, Truzo is also a game-changer for businesses looking to move into Africa and beyond.
By removing the risk from transactions, it enables companies to engage with new markets, attract international partners and expand without the usual financial friction. With Truzo, businesses can trade freely across borders, unlocking Africa’s economic potential.
The founder of Innovate Africa sat down with Truzo’s co-founders to learn more about how their platform is transforming trust in African business.
The conversation explored the mechanics of their digital escrow system, its impact on cross-border trade and why Truzo is poised to be a key driver of Africa’s growth.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Truzo, the fintech bringing trust back to African business
Trust is one of the biggest barriers to doing business in Africa. Whether it’s delayed payments, scams or non-delivery of services, the lack of trust slows down deals and discourages local and international trade.
Truzo, a fintech company, solves this problem by acting as a secure digital escrow service, holding funds until all agreed deliverables are met. This ensures that buyers and sellers can transact with confidence, knowing their money is protected.
Beyond securing payments, Truzo is also a game-changer for businesses looking to move into Africa and beyond.
By removing the risk from transactions, it enables companies to engage with new markets, attract international partners and expand without the usual financial friction. With Truzo, businesses can trade freely across borders, unlocking Africa’s economic potential.
The founder of Innovate Africa sat down with Truzo’s co-founders to learn more about how their platform is transforming trust in African business.
The conversation explored the mechanics of their digital escrow system, its impact on cross-border trade and why Truzo is poised to be a key driver of Africa’s growth.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
WATCH | Innovate Africa: High Schools need an urgent shake-up
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Summit connects investors and businesses, simplifying funding’s uphill climb
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos