You may have noticed the “dry Jan” trend on social media — where people abstain from alcohol in January — in the hopes of correcting all the festive season indulgence.
SA has been known to have a heavy drinking culture. In a 2018 report published by the World Health Organisation, SA ranked fifth in the world.
However, more people have become mindful of their drinking by quitting alcohol or participating in movements such as “Dry January”.
But as it draws to an end, those who participated and want to continue to enjoy alcoholic beverages are probably wondering how to do so responsibly.
SowetanLIVE spoke to Windhoek Beer SA brand manager, Corinne Anderson, who says knowing your limits is the key to responsible drinking.
“Know your limits, listen to your body and pay attention to how you're feeling. Stop drinking when you've reached your limit. Don't feel pressured to keep up with others,” she said.
Here are more of Anderson's tips on how to drink responsibly after “dry Jan”.
Set a drinking goal: Establish a personal drinking limit and stick to it. This could be a specific number of beers per week or a certain number of alcohol-free days.
Pace yourself: When drinking, space out your drinks to avoid excessive consumption. Alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Eat before and while drinking: Food helps slow down alcohol absorption. Make sure to have a meal or snacks before and while drinking.
Plan for safe transportation: Always designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or book a ride sharing/e-hailing service to ensure safe travel after drinking.
Stay hydrated: Drink water throughout the evening to avoid dehydration and reduce the negative effects of alcohol.
